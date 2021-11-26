Gaming Innovation Group appoints new chief operating officer

Stockholm-listed iGaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) has promoted Nicola Fitton to the role of chief operating officer.

Fitton joined GiG in March 2019 as director of managed services and has played a key role in the company’s growth via managed services. As COO, she will now be responsible for the overall platform delivery, in addition to the managed services operations, customer onboarding process, and operations and retention departments.

“ I am very happy to announce the promotion of Nicola to COO," said Gaming Innovation Htoup chief commercial officer and managing director of platform Ben Clemes. "Nicola has been with GiG for over two and a half years and within that time has played a key role in GiG’s success and growth of our partners.

"This promotion demonstrates the continued maturity of the Platform unit at GiG, and focus on the onboarding and continued delivery to our partners both new and existing. I wish Nicola all the success in her role of COO.”

Commenting on her promotion Fitton said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to work with some great people here at GiG for the last 2 and half years and build our successful Managed Services vertical.

“I’m now looking forward to taking on the new COO role and further developing GiG and rolling out our key strategic plans for 2022.”

Fitton's promotion is part of the company's wider commercial strategic approach to improve on and strengthen GIG's overall business processes, with additional internal department changes expected in the coming weeks, including a new director of managed services and director of operations.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.25 per cent lower at NOK15.80 per share in Oslo earlier Friday.