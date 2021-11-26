Strive Gaming names new vice president of client success

iGaming technology provider Strive Gaming has appointed former Bally Interactive executive Haig Sakouyan as its new vice president of client success.

Based in Strive Gaming's new Canadian office in Vancouver, Sakouyan brings over 19 years’ experience in the gambling sector, where he has been involved in more than 18 retail and online launches across the US for both casino and sportsbook operations.

He joins Strive Gaming from Bally Interactive, a subsidiary of Bally’s Corporation, where he served as B2B vice president following its acquisition of sports betting technology provider Bet.Works, working with partners such as Elite Casino Resorts, theScore and Rushmore Gaming, in addition to overseeing all BallyBet B2C launches. Prior to that, Sakouyan was director of B2B Services at Rush Street Interactive.

“Haig is an experienced and respected executive within the industry and is a key hire for us if we are to deliver on our slogan of ‘performance at scale,” said Strive Gaming chief executive Max Meltzer. “His involvement in the launch of 18 retail and online sportsbooks and casinos gives him unrivalled insight into the process operators must go through and from this he will be able to ensure our partners receive the best service and support in the market.

“Haig joins Strive Gaming at a time when there is incredible momentum behind the business with licences already secured in Arizona and Colorado and with applications in progress in other states, and I look forward to working closely with him as we move towards going live with our first partners.”

Commenting on his appointment Sakouyan said: “I am thrilled to join such an incredible team and to be able to use my years of experience to help Strive Gaming’s operator partners leverage the full power and potential of its cutting-edge platform.

“This is an organisation that has made clear its ambitions and goals for the fast-growing US and Canadian markets, and I am honoured to be playing a part in what will undoubtedly be a hugely successful story for the company.”