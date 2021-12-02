This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GAMING1 promotes David Carrion to COO of Interactive

2nd December 2021 11:02 am GMT

Gaming technology supplier GAMING1 has promoted chief marketing officer David Carrion to the role of chief operating officer Interactive.

Carrion will be responsible for developing a high performing organisation, while also aligning the company’s technology, business and marketing services to operate as one.

Carrion has gained a wealth of industry experience, notably at the BlackStone-owned Spanish Casino Group Cirsa, as well as The Stars Group, where Carrion led the company’s digital marketing transformation and growth before becoming marketing director of PokerStars.

His promotion follows GAMING1's recent international expansion in markets such as Colombia and the United States, and its planned entry into the Netherlands' recently regulated iGaming market.

“Everyone at GAMING1 is delighted to have David take on more responsibilities as the company’s new COO Interactive,” said GAMING1 co-founder Sylvain Boniver.

“During his time as chief marketing officer, David showed his quality and experience in delivering impressive growth strategies. We are confident that in his new role, David will excel and continue being a tremendous and valuable asset to the company and its partners.”

Carrion said of his new role: “I’m proud to have been trusted as COO Interactive for one of the industry’s most exciting and ambitious brands. During my time here, the company has excelled in every area and continues to see rapid growth.

“We have bold aspirations for the future, our goal for the GAMING1 interactive business line is to outperform market growth, we are set to double our revenues within the next five years. We aim to do this based on scalability and by delivering real quality to the player.”

