Onionsack rebrands to Voxbet; appoints Andrew Lee as Chairman

Irish gaming technology provider Voxbet has appointed online gambling industry stalwart Andrew Lee as its new chairman.

Formerly known as Onionsack, Voxbet allows sports bettors to request what they want from a sportsbook via text or speech.

Lee joins Voxbet after holding a number of leadership roles across the industry, most notably managing director of William Hill Online (WHO), president of WorldRemit and more recently, MD of International Sportsbook at The Stars Group.

“We’re delighted that Andy has agreed to come on board as Chairman, as we seek to rapidly expand and grow our global customer base,” said Voxbet founder and CEO Jonathan Power.

“His focus as a leader is proven at Tier 1 operators - he led the Mobile First charge successfully at William Hill Online and sees the coming evolution to Voice First. Andy has a track record of succeeding by being ahead of the curve. We’re already enjoying the benefit of Andy’s analytical eye and strategic planning and when he speaks people listen. That’s priceless for us.”

“As such, the rebrand to Voxbet feels a judicious one, in that it immediately identifies our area of expertise in natural-language bet-processing, and points the way to how we envisage betting evolving in the future.”

Commenting on his new role, Lee said: “I’m thrilled to join the talented Voxbet team at such an exciting time for the business. Its pioneering technology is already proven with leading international operators. I believe Voxbet has one of the most applicable ideas in the market, in that it solves a genuine problem for sportsbooks and its customers as well as creating new opportunities for customer reach. There is no more timely story in our sector than this one.”