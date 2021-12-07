This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

PointsBet names Mary-Beth Hosking as chief information officer

7th December 2021 9:42 am GMT
PointsBet

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Mary-Beth Hosking as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Hosking previously held key executive positions at Specsavers and the Toll Group, and will now oversee PointsBet's overall IT strategy, reporting into PointBet’s president of product & technology, Manjit Singh.

“As an IT leader, motivated by innovation and building high performing teams, I am excited to be joining the team at PointsBet,” said Hosking following her appointment. “Working with a global organisation with an impressive growth strategy, leading edge technology and a team of outstanding IT professionals is a dream come true.”

Singh added: “I’m delighted to welcome Mary-Beth to PointsBet as CIO. With her strong background in information systems and technologies, Mary-Beth will manage the global PointsBet infrastructure and lead a very talented team who follows industry best practices in operating our systems efficiently with high reliability and security.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) gained 9.92 per cent to close at AUD$7.31 per share in Sydney earlier Tuesday. having hit a new 52-week low of $6.63 in trading yesterday.

Related Tags
Australia iGaming PointsBet Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Maryland approves two more retail sportsbooks as others prepare to launch

PointsBet strengthens US in-play offering with Sportradar

888 and Betway approved to offer sports betting in Virginia

PointsBet wins Virginia license in partnership with Colonial Downs

Maryland enters final phase to launch sports betting

Indiana sportsbook wagers hit record high of $461.1m in October

Iowa operators enjoy record October as online wagers near $250m mark

New York selects nine online sports betting operators

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

PointsBet reports strong revenue growth and rising costs

PointsBet appoints new US marketing chief

New York mobile wagering tax set at up to 64%

PointsBet signs exclusive Curling Canada partnership

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $355.4m in September

Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming