PointsBet names Mary-Beth Hosking as chief information officer

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Mary-Beth Hosking as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Hosking previously held key executive positions at Specsavers and the Toll Group, and will now oversee PointsBet's overall IT strategy, reporting into PointBet’s president of product & technology, Manjit Singh.

“As an IT leader, motivated by innovation and building high performing teams, I am excited to be joining the team at PointsBet,” said Hosking following her appointment. “Working with a global organisation with an impressive growth strategy, leading edge technology and a team of outstanding IT professionals is a dream come true.”

Singh added: “I’m delighted to welcome Mary-Beth to PointsBet as CIO. With her strong background in information systems and technologies, Mary-Beth will manage the global PointsBet infrastructure and lead a very talented team who follows industry best practices in operating our systems efficiently with high reliability and security.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) gained 9.92 per cent to close at AUD$7.31 per share in Sydney earlier Tuesday. having hit a new 52-week low of $6.63 in trading yesterday.