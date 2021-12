New York-listed Wynn Resorts has named Julie Cameron-Doe as its next chief financial officer, effective in the second quarter of 2022.

Cameron-Doe will join Wynn after completing her notice period at gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure, where she has served since 2013, most recently as CFO.

She replaces Craig Billings, who will assume the chief executive’s office next year from incumbent Matt Maddox.

“Julie is a proven leader and is a sitting public company CFO. Coming from the gaming [...]