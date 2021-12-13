Pariplay appoints lead game producer for Wizard Games studio

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has appointed Michael Salih as lead game producer of its in-house games studio Wizard Games.

Salih will be responsible for developing Pariplay’s future roadmap, working with other departments to ensure the best product delivery.

Salih brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the supplier with more than 10 years’ experience in producing mobile, video and slots products, working for the likes of GameART.net, Yggdrasil, Exient and Jagex.

“With the introduction of our new brand it is important that we have the most qualified people onboard to realise our vision,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado. “Michael is a highly-skilled game producer with an impressive track record and we are thrilled to have him be part of our new journey.”

Commenting on his appointment, Salih said: “I am delighted to join Wizard Games at this exciting time for the studio with our new commitment and focus on further enhancing our offering with premium content that will appeal to players from all over the world.

“Pariplay’s games are renowned in the industry, and I’m thrilled to now join the talented team and be part of the company’s future content strategy which will see us launch an exciting roadmap next year.”

Wizard Games currently offers a wide portfolio of over 120 proprietary titles, with the studio planning to launch a further 28 titles next year.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.95 per cent lower at SEK83.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.