Everi Holdings set for senior management transition

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has named incumbent CEO Michael Rumbolz as executive chairman, with current chief operating officer Randy Taylor succeeding Rumbolz as chief executive officer.

Rumbolz has served as chief executive of Everi for almost six years, growing the company into a $2bn business with a broad portfolio of retail and online games and gaming solutions. He will be succeeded by Taylor in April 2022

"Under Mike's leadership the Company's market capitalisation has increased from $168 million at the time of his appointment as Interim President and CEO in February 2016 to approximately $2 billion today," said Ronald Congemi, Lead Independent Director at Everi Holdings. "The Company's appreciation in market value, the significant growth we have achieved across our business and the culture of collaboration and innovation that exists at Everi today all directly reflect Mike's leadership.

"During his more than ten years at Everi, Randy Taylor has consistently assumed additional leadership and operations responsibilities," Congemi added. "We are very fortunate to have a talented executive in Randy who is capable of seamlessly stepping into the CEO role to continue to lead and advance the strong growth trajectory and momentum the Company has established over the last several years."

Commenting on the management change, Rumbolz said: "It has been an honour to serve as Everi's CEO, working with the finest team in the industry for nearly six years. I believe the Company's best years are still ahead and I look forward to all of Everi's future successes. I am confident that under the continuity of the Company's leadership highlighted by Randy assuming the CEO role and with our great team, that Everi will continue to drive our existing business momentum and will continue to grow shareholder value."

Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) gained 2.88 per cent to close at $19.65 per share in New York Friday.