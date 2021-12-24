This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Canadian Gaming Association announces board appointments

24th December 2021 8:44 am GMT
Canadian Gaming Association
Playtech

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) has appointed gaming executives llkim Hincer and George Sweny to its board of directors.

Hincer is executive vice president and chief legal officer at Hard Rock International and will serve as chairman of the CGA board, with Sweny, who is vice-president of compliance at Flutter Entertainment, assuming the role of vice-chair.

"I am pleased that Ilkim has accepted the role of chair of the board of directors," said CGA president and CEO Paul Burns

"I've known Ilkim for years and have followed his notable career in the gaming industry. Ilkim has a strong track record with some of the world's largest gaming operators, both here in Canada and in the United States. I look forward to working alongside him as we bounce back from the pandemic and position the CGA to capitalize on all of the exciting technology, iGaming, and sports betting developments across Canada.”

Hincer said of his new role: "I'm honoured to serve as chair. The CGA has played a key role in helping our industry weather this incredibly challenging pandemic. I want to thank Carrie Kormos for her transformational leadership during her term as Chair, and look forward to working with Paul, the Board and our many diverse stakeholders as we recover and continue to grow in these rapidly evolving times.”

The CGA board is now comprised of 16 members, including representatives of FansUnite Entertainment, Everi, IGT, DraftKings, Great Canadian Gaming, Gateway Casinos, Konami, Scientific Games, Niagra Casinos and the Responsible Gambling Council.

Related Tags
Canada Canadian Gaming Association Casino Flutter Entertainment Hard Rock International iGaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Canadian Gaming Association elects new board members

Canada to legalise single event betting this month

iGaming Ontario established to operate online gaming and sports betting

What Canada’s PASPA moment means for you

Canadian Gaming Association CEO Paul Burns speaks to Gaming Intelligence

Canadian lawmakers approve single event sports betting bill

IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

Alberta adds lottery draw games to iGaming platform

BCLC urges Canadian lawmakers to end betting ban

Canadian government throws weight behind legalized sports betting

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

North American sports leagues voice support for single-event betting in Canada

Single-event sports betting back in the spotlight in Canada

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming