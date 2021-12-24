Canadian Gaming Association announces board appointments

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) has appointed gaming executives llkim Hincer and George Sweny to its board of directors.

Hincer is executive vice president and chief legal officer at Hard Rock International and will serve as chairman of the CGA board, with Sweny, who is vice-president of compliance at Flutter Entertainment, assuming the role of vice-chair.

"I am pleased that Ilkim has accepted the role of chair of the board of directors," said CGA president and CEO Paul Burns

"I've known Ilkim for years and have followed his notable career in the gaming industry. Ilkim has a strong track record with some of the world's largest gaming operators, both here in Canada and in the United States. I look forward to working alongside him as we bounce back from the pandemic and position the CGA to capitalize on all of the exciting technology, iGaming, and sports betting developments across Canada.”

Hincer said of his new role: "I'm honoured to serve as chair. The CGA has played a key role in helping our industry weather this incredibly challenging pandemic. I want to thank Carrie Kormos for her transformational leadership during her term as Chair, and look forward to working with Paul, the Board and our many diverse stakeholders as we recover and continue to grow in these rapidly evolving times.”

The CGA board is now comprised of 16 members, including representatives of FansUnite Entertainment, Everi, IGT, DraftKings, Great Canadian Gaming, Gateway Casinos, Konami, Scientific Games, Niagra Casinos and the Responsible Gambling Council.