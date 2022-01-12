OpenBet names new CTO and VP of regulatory affairs & compliance

Sports betting platform provider OpenBet has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointments of Florian Diederichsen as chief technology officer and Jessica Feil as vice president of regulatory affairs and compliance.

Diederichsen joins OpenBet from DAZN and will be tasked with evolving OpenBet’s modular sports product offering and accelerating the next generation of sports betting entertainment through the use of cutting edge technologies.

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having held CTO roles at several major sports organizations, including DAZN where he oversaw the development of the company’s OTT sports service, as well as Perform, where he was responsible for technical operations of its global sports content and video services.

“I’m delighted to have joined OpenBet and thoroughly looking forward to the next chapter of my career,” said Diederichsen. “The ambition shown by the OpenBet team, the quality of the management team truly excites me and I’m ready to raise my game to implement the vision required to take sports betting to a new level.

“Development work is already underway behind the scenes that will revolutionise the future of sports betting entertainment and I cannot wait to share our innovative concepts with the marketplace.”

OpenBet’s new vice president of regulatory affairs and compliance, Jessica Feil, joins OpenBet from the American Gaming Association (AGA) as the supplier prepares for US and international expansion in 2022 and beyond.

She most recently held the position of vice president of government relations and gaming policy counsel at the AGA, having started her career at Ifrah Law, where she advised clients on a variety of areas including regulation, compliance and licensing.

“OpenBet’s determination to expand across the globe and deliver sports betting entertainment to billions of players worldwide is unrivalled,” said Feil. “With legislation moving quickly within the US and globally, I’m looking forward to providing valuable support and expertise to aid the company’s aggressive growth strategy.

“Compliance and regulatory affairs are incredibly important aspects of sports betting and OpenBet continues to set the standard of delivering the safest and most reliable experiences for players to enjoy cutting-edge entertainment.”

Commenting on the two appointments, OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin said: “Bringing Florian and Jessica to the OpenBet team changes the game and is testament to the vision we have here at OpenBet. The appointment of two highly-skilled and respected individuals demonstrates the ambition we have to deliver the next generation of sports betting entertainment to operators and bettors worldwide.

“As we drive for hyper-differentiation, and with legislation moving at a pace, we can entrust both Florian and Jessica to help take OpenBet forward in their respective fields that will add significant value for our global customer base.”

Endeavor Group is currently in the process of acquiring OpenBet from Scientific Games.