Malta-based casino games developer Swintt has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Per Hedén as chief product officer.

Hedén brings over ten years experience in senior management to the role, having previously served as chief product officer at Yggdrasil Gaming and senior strategy consultant at GAN.

He assumes responsibility for developing the player experience across future games and building out Swintt's product team to optimise product processes.

“I am delighted to announce Per as our chief product [...]