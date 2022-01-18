Pragmatic Play appoints new country director for Argentina

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has expanded its Latin American team with the addition of Javier Samel as its new Argentina country director.

Samel has over 12 years' experience across the LatAm region, having previously held roles with SportingTech as head of business development and Grupo Boldt as operations manager.

The appointment marks the expansion of the provider’s localisation strategy, which has seen Pragmatic Play expand swiftly across the continent with its multi-product portfolio.

Samel joins Pragmatic's growing team in Latin America, which is headed up by vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

“Javier has a wealth of experience across LatAm and we’re very pleased to welcome him to our growing team,” said Arias. “Focusing on Argentina, it’s a market we’re looking to grow rapidly in and can’t wait to get started.”

Pragmatic Play recently entered Argentina for the first time after going live in the City of Buenos Aires market in December.