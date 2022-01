Norwegian state monopoly operator Norsk Tipping is looking for a new CEO to replace Åsne Havnelid, who will step down from the role later this year.

Havnelid has led Norsk Tipping since October 2016 after replacing Torbjørn Almlid, but will step down as CEO later this year once a replacement has been found.

“Åsne Havnelid is a goal-oriented, wise and value-based leader who, through her employees, has delivered fantastic results in Norsk Tipping,” said Norsk Tipping chairwoman [...]