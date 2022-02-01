Kevin Reid promoted to CEO of 1X2 Network

Casino games supplier 1X2 Network has announced the departure of chief executive Sean St. John after more than 20 years in the role, with chief commercial officer Kevin Reid assuming leadership of the company.

St. John co-founded the business alongside Brian Reid in 2002 and will continue to serve the business in a product role, overseeing aspects of content production and innovation.

Kevin Reid joined 1X2 Network in November 2012 and has been responsible for leading the commercial strategy of the group. As CEO, he will assume responsibility for the overall management of 1X2 Network and its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries.

“It has been an honour to serve as CEO of 1X2 Network for 20 years and to watch the business grow from a small but ambitious studio into a tier one provider with several subsidiaries and portfolio of award-winning content,” said St. John.

“From day one we have pursued a strategy of creating games that will engage and entertain players, and to make those games available to operators in regulated markets. It has proved to be a very successful strategy and one that I am proud to have overseen.

“The time is now right from me to step down from the role of CEO and I look to the future knowing that the business is great hands with Kevin stepping into the top job. I am delighted to continue assisting the company during such an exciting period of growth and have full confidence that we have the right team in place to maintain and extend our current progress”