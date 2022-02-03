PressEnter Group names Hampus Eriksson as CPO

Malta-based iGaming operator PressEnter Group has appointed Hampus Eriksson as chief product officer.

Eriksson has previously held senior industry roles at ComeOn Group, NetEnt and Evoke Gaming, and recently co-founded Swedish consulting firm Reel Rush AB.

As chief product officer at PressEnter Group, Eriksson will be responsible for the operator’s expansion into new markets and verticals, including the company’s first push into the sports betting vertical later this year.

“In Hampus we have one of the most experienced and talented product leaders and he is absolutely the right candidate to drive forward with our ambitious plans to enter new markets and expand into sports betting,” said PressEnter Group chief executive officer Lahcene Merzough.

“We are determined to become a true market leader and understand the importance of having a compelling product in order to achieve this. Hampus will help us to reach the next level and deliver a player experience like no other.”

Eriksson said of his new role: “PressEnter Group has been on an incredible journey over the past few years and I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time for the business.

“One of the greatest attractions to joining PressEnter was its culture and the incredible team that has been built. This is a team that is passionate and dedicated, and together I believe we can achieve great things, especially when it comes to the products and experiences offered to players.”