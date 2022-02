New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated has announced the retirement of Austin Miller after eight years as senior vice president of gaming operations, with Maureen Adams promoted to the role.

Miller’s 15-year tenure with CDI started as president of Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 2010, Miller was named president of Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida, before transitioning to CDI’s corporate headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2013.

“Austin has been central to the [...]