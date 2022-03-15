White Hat Studios names Andy Whitworth as CEO

iGaming platform provider White Hat Studios has promoted Andy Whitworth to the chief executive's office.

Whitworth has served as chief commercial officer at White Hat Studios since January 2021, having previously held senior roles at NetEnt, Entain and Scientific Games.

White Hat Studios was established last year as a standalone US-focused division of White Hat Gaming through the acquisition of Blueprint Gaming assets.

“Our goal is to become one of the top game suppliers in the US market, bringing not only high-quality content, but also high-quality service to our customers,” said Whitworth. “We have been going at an unprecedented speed, so it was important for us to follow up by carefully selecting the right people and build an industry-leading team at White Hat Studios.

“Combined with an exceptional portfolio of games, including our very own Jackpot Royale mechanic, which will inject life into the current online jackpot offering, as well as massive brands like Ted, Deal or No Deal and many more, we are very confident to hit our ambitious targets and shake up the market.”