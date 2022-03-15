This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Soft2Bet appoints Aspire Global’s Gilad Naim as chief commercial officer

15th March 2022 11:00 am GMT
Greentube

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Gilad Naim as chief commercial officer (CCO).

Naim joins Soft2Bet from Stockholm-listed iGaming supplier Aspire Global, where he most recently served as director of operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Gilad Naim as our CCO,” said Soft2Bet chief executive Boris Chaikin. “The substantial experience he has in commercial leadership is essential for our growth strategy, and it will help pinpoint further opportunities that correspond with our global objectives.”

Commenting on his appointment, Naim said: “This is a fantastic time to be joining Soft2Bet, one of the fastest growing companies in the industry. The company truly is a technology driven company with an outstanding product.

"The market is transforming rapidly, and clients' expectations are rising. I see tremendous opportunities to develop in key sectors globally, and I am delighted to be a part of the team.”

