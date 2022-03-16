This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Esports Entertainment Group names new CFO

16th March 2022 10:43 am GMT
New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has named Damian Mathews as its new chief financial officer.

Mathews has served on the board of directors of Esports Entertainment since 2020 and boasts a wealth of finance experience, having previously served as CFO of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Investment Company from 2014 to 2020,.

He replaces Dan Marks, who has stepped down after one and a half years in the role.

“Damian Mathews brings more than 25 years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate," said Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson. "Damian has been a valuable part of the company's board since 2020 and we're confident Damian's expertise and leadership will make him a critical partner as we execute on our strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond.”

Mathews said of his new role: “I am delighted to accept the appointment as EEG's chief financial officer. The company has grown rapidly and has immense ambition in the exciting industry of esports. 2022 will be a pivotal and exciting time as we aim to continue to grab market share and develop and enhance our products to drive strong unit economics. 

“I believe the company's product offerings are at the early stages of their growth cycles and well-positioned to capitalise on a sizeable market opportunity and evolving consumer behaviours. I look forward to helping Esports Entertainment Group in its efforts to further expand its market share in the coming year."

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) gained 9.87 per cent to close at $0.72 per share in New York Tuesday.

