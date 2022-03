London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has brought in Kate Delahunty to serve as the group's new corporate communications director.

Delahunty will be responsible for corporate, financial, digital and sustainability communications and joins from maritime professional services company Lloyd's Register, where she served as global brand and corporate affairs director between April 2019 and December 2021.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kate to the Flutter team as we continue to grow by exploring new markets and opportunities to entertain [...]