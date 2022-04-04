Tekkorp brings in Crispin Nieboer to head up new advisory arm

Las Vegas-based digital gaming investment firm Tekkorp Capital has established a new advisory arm, which will be headed up by former William Hill Online CEO Crispin Nieboer.

With a track record of investing in fast-growing and innovative companies, Tekkorp is now offering advisory services to its clients, including M&A, strategic and operational advice.

The expansion follows the appointment of Nieboer, who was helped to deliver a string of deals in the US including the $2.9bn sale of William Hill to Caesars Entertainment, and the pending $3bn sale of William Hill's non-US business to 888 Holdings.

As a partner, Nieboer serves alongside Tekkorp chairman and CEO Matt Davey, president Robin Chhabra, chief financial officer Eric Matejevich, and a team of seasoned executives.

“The opportunity to join up with such an impressive group of people at Tekkorp Capital does not come along very often,” said Nieboer. “As a team, we have advised or executed on over $24bn of deals in the digital gambling sector to date.

“All of us have held CEO, MD or CFO roles at major digital operators, as well as having distinguished M&A backgrounds. This knowledge of what works from an operator standpoint in M&A is the real key difference between Tekkorp Capital and other advisory firms in our industry.”

Tekkorp has also brought in Andy Clerkson as a partner. Clerkson had an illustrious career in US publishing before founding gambling tech firm Grand Parade, and being engaged as strategic adviser to The Stars Group, William Hill and Flutter in the US.

The team is completed by two associate partners; Roger Lu, who leads Tekkorp’s Cryptocurrency and Blockchain initiatives; and former PokerStars executive Tarvi Randver, who provides strategic operational advice to Tekkorp clients and portfolio companies.

“Tekkorp Capital has been inundated with requests from multinational corporations through to innovators in the global digital gaming sector to provide strategic advice,” said Davey. “We have now assembled a team with an unrivalled blend of M&A and operational leadership experience to ensure we can provide the best possible guidance on a range of complex issues facing executives in the sector today.”