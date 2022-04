Live dealer casino and betting games provider BetGames has appointed Steve Wall as chief technology officer.

Wall brings more than 25 years of IT experience to the role and is tasked with elevating BetGames' technology, optimising existing features and tools, and supporting the company's expansion into new gaming verticals.

“We are delighted to have a strong leader like Steve on board, we have no doubt in his abilities and experience, which make him a strong addition to [...]