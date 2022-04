US-focused online casino operator PlayStar has brought in Jon Bowden from Entain to serve as its new chief marketing officer.

Bowden most recently served as brand director for Entain's Gala business with P&L responsibility for Gala Bingo, Gala Spins and Gala Casino.

His new role will see Bowden assume responsibility for delivering PlayStar’s brand proposition to the United States, beginning with its launch in New Jersey and subsequent plans to expand to other regulated US [...]