Sports media company DAZN Group has named Sandeep Tiku as its new chief technology officer.

Tiku currently serves as chief operating officer of London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain and will soon reunite with his former Entain chief executive Shay Segev, who is now chief executive of DAZN.

Tiku is a highly respected technologist and innovator and has served as COO of Entain since July 2020 when he replaced Segev, having been with the company in a [...]