Sportech chairman Giles Vardey stepped down today (April 14) after almost three years in the position, with non-executive director Richard McGuire assuming the role with immediate effect.

Vardey joined the board of directors of Sportech in November 2017 and was named chairman in July 2019.

During his tenure, Sportech’s business has been transformed through the disposal of a number of divisions and a reduction in the overall size of the business, with Vardy deciding to step down [...]