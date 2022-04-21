This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Björn Krantz takes over as CEO of Yggdrasil

21st April 2022 10:35 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has promoted Björn Krantz to succeed founder Fredrik Elmqvist as chief executive.

Krantz takes over as chief executive with immediate effect, having joined the company in 2020 from NetEnt, first as head of the publishing division and most recently chief of global market operations.

Elmqvist has served as CEO since founding the business in August 2012 and will continue to be an active board member.

“Björn is well known to the industry as his delivery track record is amazing and he has been a successful executive leader in rapid global growth environments for a very long time,” said Elmqvist. “In the past two years, Björn has been heavily involved in shaping and building Yggdrasil’s global market operations, as well as being a key contributor to the company’s growth strategy and execution planning.

“The time is now ripe to execute on this transition and it’s a great day for the Board, myself, and the entire company to see Björn take over the helm. I am confident that he will do great in propelling the business forward and take it to the next level. I will have the pleasure to continue working with Björn through a more active Board assignment, and will also provide my advisory knowledge in the best possible way to support the continued success of the company and its strategy.”

Krantz said of his promotion: “It's with great humbleness I am taking over as CEO after Fredrik. I have enormous respect for the history, the company legacy and its awesome culture. It's all about the people and building strong and winning teams, and it's a great pleasure for me to have such talented and motivated people around me every single day.

“We have a clear strategy, and together with the rest of the management team I look forward to delivering on our global growth ambitions, and to further strengthen our position as the leading igaming publisher and premium global igaming solutions provider. It will be a pleasure for me to continue working with Fredrik as a close ally and use him as a strategic soundboard as we enter the next phase of the company strategy implementation.”

