New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has appointed April Henry, Charles Prober and Constance P. James to its board of directors.

Henry has over two decades of experience advising global corporations across the technology industry and is founder and managing partner of Hawkeye Digital, a strategic consulting firm. She also serves on the board of ATN International and is co-founder and EVP of corporate development at Science Strategic Acquisition Corp.

Prober brings over two decades of experience [...]