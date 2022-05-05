This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar recruits North America head of sales

5th May 2022 10:22 am GMT
New York-listed sports data and technology supplier Sportradar has appointed Michael Gandolfo as group head, regional sales for North America. 

Gandolfo joins Sportradar from Fiserv, where he led the company’s financial institution sales and service team. He also served as the president of Fiserv’s client advisory board (CAB) and on the boards of multiple Fiserv product and client user groups.

He will report to Sportradar North America chief executive Arne Rees.

“Michael’s leadership experience in sales at Fiserv will play a critical role at Sportradar as our team continues to grow and mature in a market where media and betting are converging,” said Rees. “We have a wide range of products and services, and Michael will be instrumental in maximising opportunities for our team and our clients.” 

Gandolfo’s appointment follows several recent strategic hires by Sportradar from industry leading technology companies, such as Fiserv and Bloomberg. 

“Sportradar is the clear market leader in sports data and technology, and I look forward to working with our outstanding North American sales team to ensure we’re delivering the best cutting-edge products to our new and existing customers,” Gandolfo said of his new role. “As the company that’s driving the sports industry forward, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us to reshape how sports content is delivered and consumed by fans.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 0.86 per cent lower at $12.63 per share in New York Wednesday.

