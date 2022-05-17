FanDuel brings in Asaf Noifeld to lead casino business

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel has tapped sister company PokerStars for a leader to grow its online casino business.

Asaf Noifeld has been appointed to the newly created role of Managing Director, Casino, after eight years with PokerStars, where he helped to build the casino business from scratch.

"Asaf brings deep experience building online casino businesses across the globe," said Amy Howe, President & Chief Executive Officer for FanDuel Group.

"I am delighted to add him to our leadership team, as he has extensive knowledge in the space which will help grow our online casino business in North America."

Noifeld began his gaming career in 2009 at 888 Casino and joined PokerStars in 2014 as Director of Product Innovation. In 2019 he was named as one of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50, shortly before his promotion to managing director of PokerStars Casino.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Ontario, Canada, as well as the Stardust Casino brand in New Jersey and Mohegan Sun Casino brand in Connecticut.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.38 per cent higher at 8,918.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.