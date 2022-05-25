FanDuel names Andrew Sheh as new chief technology officer

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has appointed former real estate tech executive Andrew Sheh as its new chief technology officer.

Joining the company’s senior leadership team, Sheh brings over 20 years of experience driving technology strategies, leading large scale organizations, and building global scalable platforms.

He joins FanDuel from real-estate technology brokerage firm Compass, where he was senior vice president of engineering, helping to build the first modern enterprise real estate end-to-end platform for agents and their clients.

Based in the operator’s New York office, Sheh will be responsible for oversight of FanDuel’s customer-facing engineering and platform development teams, as well as all IT architecture and personnel.

“FanDuel’s consistent focus on technology that drives innovation has been the fuel to our industry leading performance,” said FanDuel president and CEO Amy Howe. “I am confident that Andrew has the experience and vision to help us continue to extend that advantage into the future.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sheh said: “There is no faster growing and more competitive space in tech than mobile gaming.

“It is a sector that requires the most innovative solutions to differentiate FanDuel from the competition and I am excited to build FanDuel into the leading gaming platform in the world.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.65 per cent higher at 9,252.00 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.