Sydney-listed sports betting and gaming operator PointsBet has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Jerry Bowskill as group chief technology officer and Andrew Catterall as its new Australian CEO.

Bowskill was previously CTO for The Stars Group and Scientific Games, having held other senior technology roles at Playtech, Gaming Technologies Solutions and Partis Solutions.

He will join PointsBet on 18 July from Capital International Group and replaces Manjit Gombra Singh, who joins the company [...]