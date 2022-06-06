This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternström resigns

6th June 2022 10:16 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group
Greentube

Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has confirmed the immediate departure of CEO and president Andreas Ternström.

Ternström has served as CEO since June 2016, with the supplier announcing his resignation last Friday, ahead of a major reorganization of the business.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by chief financial officer Niklas Jönsson.

“I want on behalf of the company give a big appreciation to Andreas who has put in a very great commitment to creating Scout Gaming’s organization and not least the product that Scout Gaming today possesses,” said Scout Gaming chairman Niklas Braathen. “Headwinds have been blowing for a while for the company, and a major reorganization and transformation of how the company's operations are conducted is now ahead of us, we have therefore agreed that it is appropriate for Andreas to leave the company.

“He will be available to the company in any matters, which is important, and provides security for the company's board, management and organization."

Commenting on his departure, Ternström said: “I would like to thank all partners, co-workers, board and owners for this time. I would like to give a special thanks to all talented and courageous employees in Ukraine who are valiantly working despite the war and two years of pandemic.

“I will remain as a shareholder and will be close to the company. I hope that I also in the future can be of use for the company and its development.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) closed 0.36 per cent higher at SEK2.80 per share in Stockholm Friday.

Related Tags
Fantasy Sports iGaming Scout Gaming
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Scout Gaming shares slump following Q1 revenue decline

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Pariplay adds Scout Gaming Group as new Fusion partner

ATG joins the Scout Gaming Network

Scout Gaming appoints new CFO

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Scout Gaming launches Fanteam in the US

Scout Gaming shares slump as Q3 revenue drops 19%

Scout Gaming begins search for new CFO

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Scout Gaming revenue soars 121 per cent in second quarter

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution