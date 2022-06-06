Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternström resigns

Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has confirmed the immediate departure of CEO and president Andreas Ternström.

Ternström has served as CEO since June 2016, with the supplier announcing his resignation last Friday, ahead of a major reorganization of the business.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by chief financial officer Niklas Jönsson.

“I want on behalf of the company give a big appreciation to Andreas who has put in a very great commitment to creating Scout Gaming’s organization and not least the product that Scout Gaming today possesses,” said Scout Gaming chairman Niklas Braathen. “Headwinds have been blowing for a while for the company, and a major reorganization and transformation of how the company's operations are conducted is now ahead of us, we have therefore agreed that it is appropriate for Andreas to leave the company.

“He will be available to the company in any matters, which is important, and provides security for the company's board, management and organization."

Commenting on his departure, Ternström said: “I would like to thank all partners, co-workers, board and owners for this time. I would like to give a special thanks to all talented and courageous employees in Ukraine who are valiantly working despite the war and two years of pandemic.

“I will remain as a shareholder and will be close to the company. I hope that I also in the future can be of use for the company and its development.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) closed 0.36 per cent higher at SEK2.80 per share in Stockholm Friday.