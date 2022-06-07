BF Games appoints Ewa Kazmierska as new CEO

Casino games supplier BF Games has appointed Ewa Kazmierska as its new chief executive officer.

Kazmierska joins the company from online operator LV Bet and assumes the role from Piotr Szpoton, who will remain with the company in an advisory role.

BF Games is part of the Bee-Fee group, which has provided a gaming platform and land-based slots in European markets since 2013. The BF Games studio was launched in 2018 and now boasts a portfolio of over 60 online titles that are available with over 100 operators.

“Ewa has great experience and know-how of the industry and holds a great track-record of growing businesses, making her a perfect fit to take BF Games to the next level,” said Szpoton. “We are entering an exciting phase as a company and with Ewa at the helm of our dedicated team, the sky is the limit for BF Games.”

Kazmierska added: “I am honoured to take the role of CEO at BF Games, a supplier that has a fantastic product offering and a well-established presence in key markets across Europe.

“We are just getting started and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we aim to further grow our slots portfolio and establish ourselves as a leading global supplier to the online gambling industry.”