This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

BF Games appoints Ewa Kazmierska as new CEO

7th June 2022 9:47 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games supplier BF Games has appointed Ewa Kazmierska as its new chief executive officer.

Kazmierska joins the company from online operator LV Bet and assumes the role from Piotr Szpoton, who will remain with the company in an advisory role.

BF Games is part of the Bee-Fee group, which has provided a gaming platform and land-based slots in European markets since 2013. The BF Games studio was launched in 2018 and now boasts a portfolio of over 60 online titles that are available with over 100 operators.

“Ewa has great experience and know-how of the industry and holds a great track-record of growing businesses, making her a perfect fit to take BF Games to the next level,” said Szpoton. “We are entering an exciting phase as a company and with Ewa at the helm of our dedicated team, the sky is the limit for BF Games.”

Kazmierska added: “I am honoured to take the role of CEO at BF Games, a supplier that has a fantastic product offering and a well-established presence in key markets across Europe. 

“We are just getting started and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we aim to further grow our slots portfolio and establish ourselves as a leading global supplier to the online gambling industry.”

Related Tags
BF Games Casino iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

Will the Evolution ‘illegal markets’ report herald a move away from black markets?

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, BF Games, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution