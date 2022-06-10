SoftSwiss names new deputy CTO

Malta-based iGaming software provider SoftSwiss has appointed Jan Flores as its deputy chief technology officer.

Flores will be responsible for leading multiple product development teams, including the research and development department and the Jackpot Aggregator platform.

Flores joins SoftSwiss from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), where he served as director of production operations for the past three years. Prior to that, Flores held the position of head of applications and networks services at Jackpotjoy and later director of IT operations.

“Jan, without a doubt, has a deep understanding and immense expertise in the iGaming industry and will empower our technical leadership team, making it even more business and client-centric to drive innovations,” said SosftSwiss co-chief technology officer Ilya Karol.

Commenting on his appointment, Flores said: “I am excited to join a leading team of professionals who have produced a remarkable and innovative suite of products in such a competitive landscape. I look forward to bringing my experience and contributing towards the SoftSwiss success story.”