Sportradar expands North America management team 

Sportradar has brought in Eric Conrad to serve as managing director of strategic partnerships and content in North America.

Conrad will report directly to chief commercial officer Eduard Blonk and is tasked with building on the foundation established by the US Sports Content and Partnerships (SCP) team, which has secured partnerships in the NHL, NBA and MLB.

Conrad has more than 20 years of transactional sports rights experience at both major professional leagues and industry leading media companies, having personally negotiated hundreds of agreements across multiple sport genres for both US and international markets.

He joins Sportradar from Univision, where he most recently served as executive vice president of sports programming and acquisitions with responsibility for building the sports rights portfolio. This included partnerships with top leagues and properties such FIFA, UEFA, Concacaf, Conmebol, and MLS, among others.

Prior to Univision, Conrad served in various roles within ESPN’s Programming and Acquisition team and held media rights and sponsorship sales positions with the MLB and NBA.

“Eric joins Sportradar at a time of rapid growth for the North American market,” said Sportradar chief commercial officer Eduard Blonk. “Eric has the leadership track record and experience we believe are critical to lead the regional SCP team, including the ability to forge additional partnerships, a strong focus on value creation with the sports fan in the center and a focus on delivering value to our customers.”

Shares in Sportradar AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 1.76 per cent to close at $10.39 per share in New York Wednesday.