Rank Group appoints Lucinda Charles-Jones to board of directors

London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has appointed Lucinda Charles-Jones to its board as a non-executive director.

Charles-Jones brings more than 25 years of executive-level experience in human resources roles, most recently serving as chief people and corporate responsibility officer for the UK and Ireland at multinational insurance company AXA.

She will serve on Rank’s remuneration, nominations and ESG and safer gambling committees.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucinda to the Rank board,” said Rank chair Alex Thursby. “Her extensive background in remuneration and people matters supports our succession planning and, together with her executive experience built in regulated, consumer-facing businesses, will be a real asset. The board and I are looking forward to working with Lucinda over the coming years.”

