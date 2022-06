Western Australia Racing and Gaming Minister Tony Buti has appointed Karen Farley as the new chair of Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA).

Replacing Jeff Ovens, Farley becomes the third board chair in RWWA’s 20-year history, and the first woman to take the role.

She holds experience as a senior appeals consultant at Legal Aid WA, and has taught at UWA, Notre Dame and Murdoch University law schools.

She is also a member of the local government of [...]