1X2 Network names former Entain head of slots as CPO

Casino games supplier 1X2 Network has strengthened its senior management team with the addition of former Entain head of slots Alex Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe joins 1X2 Network as chief product officer with responsibility for product, marketing and operations teams across the company’s 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries.

“Alex is an incredibly talented, highly skilled product specialist and to be able to bring someone of his calibre into 1X2 Network is a key moment for the business as we look to embark on the next phase of our success journey,” said 1X2 Networ CEO Kevin Reid.

“Alex will help us leverage the power of data to make informed decisions about game development and to improve the overall quality of our slots and table games, as well as the time it takes to bring game to market. I’d like to take this opportunity to officially welcome Alex to 1X2 Network and look forward to working closely with him in his role as Chief Product Officer.”

Ratcliffe said of his new role: “Kevin (CEO), Neerja (CTO) and I have a shared vision for how we can make 1X2 Network a tier-one provider of online casino content. The opportunity to help drive its studios forwards and to deliver great experiences to players was one that I could not turn down and I look forward to hitting the ground running with the various teams that I will be working with across the business.”