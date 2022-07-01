GridRival strengthens advisory board with sports and gaming appointments

Motorsport-focused fantasy sports startup GridRival has bolstered its advisory board with executive talent from the fields of iGaming, investment and motor racing.

Ahead of the launch of its daily fantasy sports offering this summer, GridRival has appointed three new members to its advisory board - iGaming investor Lloyd Danzig, NASCAR managing director of sports betting Joe Solosky, and Menlo Ventures partner Mark Siegel.

“We are delighted to have welcomed Lloyd, Joe and Mark to our team of advisors as we prepare to launch our daily fantasy product,” says GridRival CEO Ross Fruin. “Their collective expertise in motorsports, and respective networks within the iGaming industry, are proving invaluable as we grow and offer greater value to the ever-increasing motorsports fan community.



“Our app, which already boasts 200,000 users, makes motorsport fans’ favourite series more exciting, more engaging, and more social. The new additions to our advisory team will allow us to capitalise on the untapped potential of motorsports fans as we move into the real-money gaming space.”

Commenting on his appointment, Danzig said: “With interest in motorsports at an all-time high and the gaming industry placing a premium on untapped audiences, the opportunity is ripe for an authentic fantasy sports and fan engagement app built specifically for racing fans. GridRival finds itself in exactly the right position to capitalise on this inflection point.”



Solosky, who held executive positions at Sportradar and the New York Yankees before joining NASCAR, commented: “In my time at NASCAR, I have seen how much the legalisation of sports betting and gamifying the race day experience has helped grow the sport and industry overall. GridRival is a platform I have advocated for since my time at Sportradar, and in my capacity now realise its potential to be a market leader to deliver a product to an underserved audience at scale - passionate motorsports bettors worldwide.”

As a partner at one of Silicon Valley’s most reputable venture capital firms for over a quarter of a century, Mark Siegel offers a wealth of experience in building and raising capital for tech startups.



“GridRival has already done a remarkable job of growing its user base and community,” said Siegel. “With more capital, it can truly take advantage of a category that is very favourable because it is so underserved.”