Swintt names Domenico Vacchiano as chief architect

Malta-based casino games supplier Swintt has brought in former Stanleybet head of technology Domenico Vacchiano to serve as its new chief architect.

Vacchiano brings more than 20 years of technology and iGaming experience to the role, having previously served as head of technology at Stanleybet's B2B division Magellan Robotech, and prior to that, head of technology at Gaming Innovation Group.

He assumes responsibility for overhauling and upgrading Swintt's iGaming platform and building out the technology team as the company seeks certification in additional regulated markets.

“Domenico is one of the most talented and experienced software architects and specialists in the industry, which I had the pleasure to work with in the past, so to be able to bring in someone of this calibre is a major coup for Swintt as we look to take our technical infrastructure and platform to the next level,” said Swintt chief technology officer David Flood.

“We have been planning the upgrade of our next-generation platform and under Domenico’s guidance, we can finally do this and introduce even more cutting-edge technologies, features and so much more for our operator partners to leverage.”

Vacchiano said of his new role: “I am thrilled to join such an innovative company with a truly agile and cutting-edge technology culture and one that continues to produce incredible games distributed across top-tier brands. I am delighted to join the team in our beautiful office in Sliema and to start contributing with my extensive technology and iGaming experience.”