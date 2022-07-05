This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportingtech overhauls executive team as Bobby Longhurst named MD

5th July 2022 9:59 am GMT

Malta-based sports betting and iGaming platform provider Sportingtech has appointed Bobby Longhurst as managing director.

Longhurst joins Sportingtech from Pronet Gaming, where he has served as chief commercial officer for the past three years, having previously served as commercial director at SBTech (now DraftKings) and business development manager at Sporting Solutions.

As part of an overhaul of Sportingtech’s executive team, Longhurst has brought with him three other senior executives from Pronet Gaming - Colin McDonagh as chief sales officer, Daniel Stone as head of marketing, and Anthony Murphy as head of commercial account management.

“I am delighted to be joining Sportingtech at such an exciting time in its development, as I believe we have a great opportunity to make a real impact in the industry,” said Longhurst. “We have a very talented team in place and I’m very pleased that we can add some further management experience to it, to build upon the success the company has enjoyed to date.

“The Quantum platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the most ambitious operators and we look forward to showcasing it in the coming weeks and months.”

