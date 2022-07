FanDuel Group has restructured its management team with the promotion of Christian Genetski to the role of president and Mike Raffensperger to the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

FanDuel said that the appointments reflect each executive’s contributions to the success of the business and will help to ensure management continuity into the future.

The appointments take effect immediately and create direct reporting lines to chief executive Amy Howe, with Genetski assuming responsibility for all of [...]