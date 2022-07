European online betting and gaming operator Novibet has restructured its senior management team and confirmed a new board of directors as it prepares to go public in New York.

Ahead of the completion of its proposed business combination with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation, Christoforos Bozatzidis has been appointed as chief marketing officer for international markets, a new position with primary oversight of Novibet's expansion plans in Europe and North [...]