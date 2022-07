London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech is searching for a new chief financial officer to replace Nicola Rowlands, who will step down at the end of September.

Rowlands has been with Sportech for nearly 12 years and took over as chief financial officer last September.

She has now advised Sportech’s board that she is stepping down from her position on 30 September to take up the role of deputy CFO at Dutch digital marketing services group DEPT.

“I have [...]