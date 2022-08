Flutter Entertainment-owned betting and gaming operator FanDuel Group has named Carolyn Renzin as chief legal officer.

In an expansion of her responsibilities, Renzin will serve as FanDuel's chief legal officer alongside her existing role as chief compliance officer, having joined the company in October 2019 as vice president of legal, regulatory and compliance.

“Carolyn is a passionate, bright, empathetic, and extremely hard-working leader and colleague,” said FanDuel Group president Christian Genetski. “In her time at FanDuel, she [...]