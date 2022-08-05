This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Hard Rock names management for new Las Vegas and Atlantic City properties

5th August 2022 9:09 am GMT
Hard Rock International has named Joe Lupo as president of the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and Anthony Faranca as property president in Atlantic City.

The appointment of Lupo is subject to regulatory approval of Hard Rock's previously announced acquisition of The Mirage from MGM Resorts, with Lupo assuming the role after the Nevada Gaming Commission licensing process has concluded. 

Lupo has more than three decades of casino gaming experience and served as president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City since October 2018, prior to which he was as president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

“As president of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for the past four years, Joe Lupo has achieved amazing results,” said Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen. “Thanks to his dedication and expertise, financial results continue to outperform expectations, while our team members share an unmatched commitment to guest service and satisfaction. I am confident Joe Lupo will achieve even greater success at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.”

In Atlantic City, Anthony Faranca will be promoted to property president, subject to regulatory approval. A Philadelphia native, Faranca is a casino executive with extensive experience managing large gaming properties in several states including Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Allen added: “Anthony’s deep knowledge of the Atlantic City and Northeast region is an invaluable asset to the company. We are confident that Anthony will continue Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s legacy of success and impactful leadership in the community.”

Faranca was most recently executive vice president and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, having previously served at Caesars Entertainment in Atlantic City, Parx Casino in Philadelphia, and Station Casinos in Las Vegas.

