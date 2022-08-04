AstroPay appoints Fayyaz Ansari as chief financial officer

Online payment provider AstroPay has appointed Fayyaz Ansari as chief financial officer.

Ansari has worked in finance for more than 20 years with the likes of Skrill, Neteller and Income Access and will now oversee all aspects of AstroPay’s global financial management and activities.

“I am delighted to welcome Fayyaz to AstroPay where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we aim to become the world’s leading payments platform,” said AstroPay CEO Mikael Lijtenstein.

“His wealth of experience will be essential in implementing our strategic plans to accelerate growth and position AstroPay for the future. Fayyaz and the team will contribute to our mission of providing financial freedom to millions of people worldwide.”

Ansari said of his new role: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join AstroPay as the next step in my career. I am excited about working with a team that is passionate about the business, has a clear strategy and always puts customers’ needs first.

“With its commitment to global expansion, a strong business model, a focus on diversity and proud history, AstroPay is well positioned for extraordinary growth and impact,” Ansari added. VI believe the company’s unique value proposition and strong foundation will allow the business to grow and execute its vision of making payments much more accessible to customers around the world.”