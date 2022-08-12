AstroPay appoints Sofía Lanza as chief banking officer

Online payment provider AstroPay has promoted Sofía Lanza to chief banking officer, as the company moves forward with its expansion into new markets and verticals.

Lanza, who previously served as chief corporate development officer at AstroPay, will be responsible for developing and managing AstroPay’s relationships with global banking and payment service providers.

“Sofía is the perfect professional to assume this new position as she has a deep knowledge of the company’s expansion strategy to become the number one payments provider globally,” said AstroPay CEO Mikael Lijtenstein. “She brings tremendous experience to a dynamic company like AstroPay and her leadership and expertise continue to be an asset to the business. Her passion for innovation and growth is closely aligned to our mission and I am excited to be working with her in driving the adoption of our solutions to financial institutions around the world.”

Lanza has a strong legal background, having graduated from law school at Universidad de Montevideo and worked as Legal Advisor at AstroPay in 2018. She is also a member of the board of directors of Cámara Uruguaya de Fintechs.

Following her appointment, Lanza said: “I have been impressed with AstroPay’s strong growth and exceptional journey so far and I am making the most of this new opportunity the company has offered me. Working with a multi-cultural team that is extremely driven and passionate about innovation is both inspiring and rewarding. AstroPay is in the path of growing its operation, reaching users all over the world and making payments accessible to every person regardless of their location, language or financial situation.”