Swintt promotes David Mann to chief executive

Malta-based casino games supplier Swintt has promoted chief commercial officer David Mann to the chief executive's office.

Mann replaces outgoing chief executive David Flynn, who will now focus on leading Swintt's parent company Giltnor Group. He will also serve of the board of directors of Swintt.

Mann has been with the company since May 2019 and is credited with establishing a number of important partnerships for the studio.

“While I’m incredibly proud of everything Swintt has achieved during my time as CEO, David’s promotion means I couldn’t be leaving the running of the company in safer hands,” said Glitnor Group chief executive officer David Flynn. “Over the past couple of years, David has proven he has the experience and expertise to flourish in the role while driving further growth for Swintt, and by handing over the reins, I’ll be able to fully focus my efforts on helping Glitnor Group become one of the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business groups in the iGaming industry.”

Mann said of his new role: “I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to step into the leading role at a company as dynamic and forward-thinking as Swintt. Over the past couple of years, we’ve witnessed incredible growth in a number of key markets and I’m very much looking forward to being able to continue contributing to this outstanding progress in my role as CEO.

“We have an exciting path ahead of us as we continue to expand our product portfolio, revamp our tech and launch into new markets around the globe, including the UK in the very near future.”