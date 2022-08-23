This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Swintt promotes David Mann to chief executive

23rd August 2022 9:05 am GMT
Swintt
Evolution

Malta-based casino games supplier Swintt has promoted chief commercial officer David Mann to the chief executive's office.

Mann replaces outgoing chief executive David Flynn, who will now focus on leading Swintt's parent company Giltnor Group. He will also serve of the board of directors of Swintt.

Mann has been with the company since May 2019 and is credited with establishing a number of important partnerships for the studio.

“While I’m incredibly proud of everything Swintt has achieved during my time as CEO, David’s promotion means I couldn’t be leaving the running of the company in safer hands,” said Glitnor Group chief executive officer David Flynn. “Over the past couple of years, David has proven he has the experience and expertise to flourish in the role while driving further growth for Swintt, and by handing over the reins, I’ll be able to fully focus my efforts on helping Glitnor Group become one of the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business groups in the iGaming industry.”

Mann said of his new role: “I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to step into the leading role at a company as dynamic and forward-thinking as Swintt. Over the past couple of years, we’ve witnessed incredible growth in a number of key markets and I’m very much looking forward to being able to continue contributing to this outstanding progress in my role as CEO.

“We have an exciting path ahead of us as we continue to expand our product portfolio, revamp our tech and launch into new markets around the globe, including the UK in the very near future.”

Related Tags
Casino Giltnor iGaming Slots Swintt
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Swintt takes slots online in the Netherlands with Fair Play Casino

fuboTV names Henry Ahn as chief business officer

Swintt launches new content aggregation platform

Swintt appoints former Yggdrasil executive as chief product officer

Will the Evolution ‘illegal markets’ report herald a move away from black markets?

Swintt appoints new head of account management

Gauselmann wins bidding to acquire WestSpiel Group

Swintt appoints Tereza Melicharkova as head of marketing

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

State of Online Gambling 2021 survey results: Pandemic reshapes industry

GI Games Integrations: BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

Pragmatic Play seals landmark live casino deal with Unibet

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pragmatic Play and more

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain