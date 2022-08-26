Andrew Higginson to step down from Flutter board

London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has announced the planned departure of director Andrew Higginson at the end of this year.

Having served three years as non-executive director, Higginson has notified the Board of his intention to step down by December 31.

In the meantime, Alfred F. Hurley Jr will assume the role of chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 September, and Holly Keller Koeppel will assume the role of senior independent director from 1 January 2023. Carolan Lennon will be appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 1 September.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank Andy for his exceptional contribution to the Board,” said Flutter chair Gary McGann. “Since joining the Board in 2019, Andy has provided Flutter with the benefit of his extensive business leadership experience which the Company will continue to benefit from until the end of the year.”

Higginson was previously chairman of Wm Morrison Supermarkets, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain, and currently serves as chairman of JD Sports Fashion and non-executive director of Evergreen Garden Care and Warburtons.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at 10,900.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.